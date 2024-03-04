London Co. of Virginia Trims Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

London Co. of Virginia cut its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 571,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,268 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia owned approximately 0.23% of Church & Dwight worth $52,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Inc. CA raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 142,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,293,000 after purchasing an additional 7,184 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 1,018.1% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 103,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,524,000 after acquiring an additional 94,639 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth about $142,130,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 6.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 493,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,458,000 after buying an additional 30,386 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 11.5% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 363,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,329,000 after buying an additional 37,428 shares during the period. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 9,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.22, for a total transaction of $930,041.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,702.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,752 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total value of $761,944.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,525,266.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 9,280 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.22, for a total transaction of $930,041.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,702.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Argus raised Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.80.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Church & Dwight stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $100.74. 444,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,331,091. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.25 and a 52 week high of $103.21. The firm has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.2838 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.17%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

