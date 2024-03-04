London Co. of Virginia Sells 80,536 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

London Co. of Virginia decreased its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,963,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 80,536 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia owned 0.45% of Crown Castle worth $180,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in Crown Castle by 108.5% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Crown Castle in the second quarter worth about $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Crown Castle in the second quarter worth about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crown Castle news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $171,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,595.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.33.

Crown Castle Price Performance

CCI stock traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $112.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,022,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,859,831. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.72 and a 1 year high of $136.29. The company has a market capitalization of $48.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.66.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 180.92%.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Stories

