London Co. of Virginia Sells 28,663 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

London Co. of Virginia reduced its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,539 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 28,663 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia owned 0.48% of Deckers Outdoor worth $64,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DECK. LRT Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 10,355 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,323,000 after buying an additional 4,455 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 141,402 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $72,694,000 after buying an additional 15,541 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 107,782 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,410,000 after buying an additional 53,797 shares in the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE DECK traded up $26.89 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $930.18. 518,668 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,034. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $777.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $648.40. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a one year low of $395.90 and a one year high of $939.82. The company has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.40 by $3.71. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 38.77%. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 26.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DECK shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $859.00 to $983.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $585.00 to $845.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $960.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $854.86.

Insider Transactions at Deckers Outdoor

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total value of $12,881,596.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at $70,375,161.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total value of $12,881,596.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,375,161.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total transaction of $10,122,848.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,036 shares in the company, valued at $33,710,288.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,181 shares of company stock worth $38,764,597 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

