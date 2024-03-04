London Co. of Virginia Sells 194,347 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

London Co. of Virginia reduced its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,787,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 194,347 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $169,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in D. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,339,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,503,524,000 after purchasing an additional 432,966 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,980,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,005,266,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028,220 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,143,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $781,949,000 after purchasing an additional 374,870 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,494,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $595,312,000 after purchasing an additional 107,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 93,554.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,865,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $604,953,000 after purchasing an additional 9,854,975 shares during the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on D. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.18.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded up $1.55 on Monday, reaching $46.34. 5,992,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,260,359. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.31 and its 200-day moving average is $45.84. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $39.18 and a one year high of $58.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $38.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.61.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.11). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 114.59%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

