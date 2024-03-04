London Co. of Virginia Reduces Stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

London Co. of Virginia reduced its stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,387 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $71,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Murphy USA in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,906,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Murphy USA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,578,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 153,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,358,000 after acquiring an additional 12,015 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MUSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Murphy USA from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $375.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Murphy USA in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Murphy USA from $382.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Murphy USA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Click sold 664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.55, for a total transaction of $275,925.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,722.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 1,235 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.96, for a total transaction of $503,830.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,797,249.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher A. Click sold 664 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.55, for a total value of $275,925.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,722.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,440 shares of company stock worth $4,244,582 in the last quarter. 9.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Murphy USA Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE MUSA traded up $2.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $421.59. 99,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Murphy USA Inc. has a twelve month low of $231.65 and a twelve month high of $426.01. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $378.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $359.83.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $7.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.79 by $1.21. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 25.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.59%.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Further Reading

