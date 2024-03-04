London Co. of Virginia Lowers Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

London Co. of Virginia reduced its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,598,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193,509 shares during the quarter. Altria Group makes up 1.4% of London Co. of Virginia’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $235,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 103.2% in the third quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Altria Group stock traded down $1.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,914,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,048,479. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.61. The firm has a market cap of $69.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.65. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $48.04.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 33.21% and a negative return on equity of 244.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.89%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.78%.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MO. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $36.10 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.22.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

