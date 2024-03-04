London Co. of Virginia Increases Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

London Co. of Virginia boosted its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,502,272 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,916 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $126,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Amphenol by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,500,422 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,661,480,000 after purchasing an additional 691,964 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Amphenol by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,104,261 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,086,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,517 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Amphenol by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,214,089 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,232,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,808 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Amphenol by 95,441.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,868,807 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,055,971,000 after purchasing an additional 13,854,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Amphenol by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,145,093 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,104,056,000 after purchasing an additional 564,110 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total value of $10,467,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,391,200.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total value of $10,467,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,391,200.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $17,595,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 285,000 shares of company stock valued at $29,633,250. 2.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of APH stock traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $112.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,123,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,514,469. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.07. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $72.00 and a 52-week high of $112.11. The stock has a market cap of $67.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.30%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

