London Co. of Virginia Increases Stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

London Co. of Virginia increased its position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,129,161 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,087 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $48,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 26,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 7,590 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 954,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,359,000 after purchasing an additional 419,638 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 133,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,805,000 after purchasing an additional 20,251 shares during the period. Repertoire Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,167,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 61.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,677,000 after buying an additional 111,845 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on TPX. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler raised Tempur Sealy International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

Tempur Sealy International Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:TPX traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.47. 513,237 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,765,119. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.56. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.98 and a 52 week high of $55.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 239.67% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Tempur Sealy International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.12%.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

