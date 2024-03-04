London Co. of Virginia Increases Position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

London Co. of Virginia increased its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 160.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 567,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 350,046 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia owned 0.98% of Casella Waste Systems worth $43,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 89.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President Edmond Coletta sold 8,271 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $746,871.30. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 168,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,220,606.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

CWST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.71.

Shares of CWST stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $92.07. 118,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,777. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.97 and a 12-month high of $95.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 203.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $359.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.08 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 2.01%. Casella Waste Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

