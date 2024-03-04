London Co. of Virginia Has $135.31 Million Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

London Co. of Virginia lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 329,626 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia owned about 0.53% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $135,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 225.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,833,959 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $752,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,116 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $197,591,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 737,821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $249,362,000 after acquiring an additional 251,047 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the second quarter valued at $792,790,000. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the second quarter valued at $73,260,000. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on MLM shares. HSBC raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $376.00 to $543.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $573.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $595.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $559.46.

Insider Transactions at Martin Marietta Materials

In other news, Director Sue W. Cole sold 1,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.48, for a total transaction of $936,959.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,757,099.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSE:MLM traded up $14.57 on Monday, hitting $604.52. The stock had a trading volume of 673,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market cap of $37.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.95. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $317.94 and a 1 year high of $604.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $516.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $468.30.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.04 EPS. Analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 21.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 15.72%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

