London Co. of Virginia Decreases Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

London Co. of Virginia decreased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,737,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 71,363 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up approximately 1.6% of London Co. of Virginia’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. London Co. of Virginia owned approximately 0.20% of United Parcel Service worth $270,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MWA Asset Management purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,125,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth approximately $8,571,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.0% during the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,587,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,354,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,082,594,000 after acquiring an additional 357,974 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 289.9% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 60,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,384,000 after acquiring an additional 44,760 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

United Parcel Service stock traded up $3.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $151.61. 2,421,475 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,071,333. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $152.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $129.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $133.68 and a one year high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 83.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other news, Director Eva C. Boratto acquired 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

