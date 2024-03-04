London Co. of Virginia Buys New Shares in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

London Co. of Virginia purchased a new stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 578,836 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $158,723,000. London Co. of Virginia owned 0.98% of Waters as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 79.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $467,011,000 after purchasing an additional 666,851 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,981,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Waters by 37.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,018,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $538,008,000 after buying an additional 547,777 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Waters by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 802,584 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $274,950,000 after buying an additional 414,334 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 392.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 365,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $97,445,000 after acquiring an additional 291,353 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WAT stock traded up $1.11 on Monday, reaching $347.15. 274,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,723. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $320.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $289.66. The company has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.93. Waters Co. has a one year low of $231.90 and a one year high of $352.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $819.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.50 million. Waters had a return on equity of 81.30% and a net margin of 21.72%. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.84 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current year.

WAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Waters from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Waters from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Waters from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Waters in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $293.50.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

