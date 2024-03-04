London Co. of Virginia Buys 26,316 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

London Co. of Virginia boosted its stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,414,094 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,316 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia owned about 2.70% of Allison Transmission worth $142,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Allison Transmission by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after acquiring an additional 6,438 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Allison Transmission by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 334,703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,140,000 after acquiring an additional 16,209 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Allison Transmission by 267.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 24,534 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Allison Transmission by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,855 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Allison Transmission by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,096 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Insider Activity at Allison Transmission

In other Allison Transmission news, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 76,318 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $5,385,761.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,479 shares in the company, valued at $8,855,053.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 76,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $5,385,761.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,855,053.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Dana Jh Pittard sold 2,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $195,648.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,616.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,245 shares of company stock valued at $6,048,673. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Stock Performance

NYSE ALSN traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $76.21. 269,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 732,550. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.91. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.61 and a 1 year high of $76.94.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $775.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.00 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 60.35%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Allison Transmission Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is currently 13.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALSN. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Profile

(Free Report)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.