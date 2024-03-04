Locus Chain Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $295,471.51 (LOCUS)

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. Locus Chain has a total market capitalization of $38.94 million and $295,471.51 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Locus Chain has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Locus Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0187 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Locus Chain Profile

Locus Chain launched on April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,081,062,787 tokens. Locus Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@locus_10211. Locus Chain’s official website is locuschain.com. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Locus Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

