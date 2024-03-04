Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,417 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 73.0% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 1.3 %

LMT stock traded up $5.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $432.00. 605,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,156,159. The company has a market capitalization of $104.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $393.77 and a twelve month high of $508.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $439.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $439.39.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 79.91%. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $491.92.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

