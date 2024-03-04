LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 207,000 shares, a decrease of 20.9% from the January 31st total of 261,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of LM Funding America in a research note on Thursday, December 28th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On LM Funding America
LM Funding America Stock Performance
NASDAQ:LMFA traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 538,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,023. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.55 and a 200-day moving average of $0.49. LM Funding America has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $1.37.
About LM Funding America
LM Funding America, Inc operates as a cryptocurrency mining and technology-based specialty finance company. It engages in Bitcoin mining operations. The company also provides funding to nonprofit community associations primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois.
