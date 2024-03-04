Littlejohn & Co. LLC Increases Stock Position in Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT)

Littlejohn & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 851,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,438 shares during the quarter. Glatfelter makes up about 1.4% of Littlejohn & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Littlejohn & Co. LLC’s holdings in Glatfelter were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLT. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Glatfelter by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,849,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,142,000 after acquiring an additional 878,276 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Glatfelter by 162.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 905,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 560,316 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Glatfelter by 4,183.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 555,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 542,205 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Glatfelter by 179.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 828,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 532,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Glatfelter during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,674,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Glatfelter alerts:

Glatfelter Price Performance

Glatfelter stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.11. 402,056 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,004,724. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. Glatfelter Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $4.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.80.

Glatfelter Profile

Glatfelter ( NYSE:GLT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $320.38 million during the quarter. Glatfelter had a negative net margin of 5.71% and a negative return on equity of 14.04%.

(Free Report)

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Fibers, Airlaid Materials, and Spunlace. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wraps, and other consumer product applications; composite laminates consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, home, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Glatfelter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glatfelter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.