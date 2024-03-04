Litecoin Cash Price Hits $0.0065 on Exchanges (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 19.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 4th. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $5.19 million and $351.22 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Litecoin Cash Profile
Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 798,000,856 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 797,993,715.5834944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.0082632 USD and is up 11.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.