Lisk (LSK) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $32.63 Million

Lisk (LSK) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 4th. During the last week, Lisk has traded up 25.2% against the US dollar. One Lisk coin can now be bought for about $1.72 or 0.00002589 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $244.74 million and $32.63 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000211 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002149 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001286 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001601 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001333 BTC.

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 142,446,483 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

