Linden Advisors LP Takes $10.27 Million Position in Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NETDU)

Linden Advisors LP bought a new stake in Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NETDU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,270,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seven Grand Managers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $869,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II during the third quarter worth approximately $971,000. Meteora Capital LLC bought a new stake in Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II during the third quarter worth approximately $1,282,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II during the third quarter worth approximately $2,054,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II during the third quarter worth approximately $2,257,000.

Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II Stock Performance

Shares of NETDU remained flat at $10.51 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 449 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,240. Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $10.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.49 and a 200-day moving average of $10.36.

Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II Company Profile

Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify solutions, opportunities, companies, or technologies that focus on advancing the energy transition that facilitate, improve, or complement the reduction of carbon or greenhouse gas emissions.

