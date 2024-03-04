Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) Hits New 1-Year High at $51.97

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $51.97 and last traded at $51.02, with a volume of 10820 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.98.

Limbach Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.56. The firm has a market cap of $570.46 million, a PE ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.06.

Get Limbach alerts:

Institutional Trading of Limbach

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Limbach by 0.7% during the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,017,104 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,069,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Limbach by 2,430.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 584,018 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,443,000 after buying an additional 560,935 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Limbach by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 559,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,426,000 after buying an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Limbach by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 534,471 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,302,000 after buying an additional 17,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Limbach by 1,380.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 393,248 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,881,000 after buying an additional 366,682 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

Limbach Company Profile

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated building systems solutions company in the United States. It operates in two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the design, prefabrication, installation, management, and maintenance of mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and control systems, as well as heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC) system.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Limbach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limbach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.