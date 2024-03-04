LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Stock Performance

LITB stock opened at $0.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.18. LightInTheBox has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $1.88.

Get LightInTheBox alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LightInTheBox

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LITB. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LightInTheBox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LightInTheBox during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of LightInTheBox by 28.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 8,580 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in LightInTheBox by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,040,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 12,351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Company Profile

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer that delivers products directly to its consumers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LightInTheBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightInTheBox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.