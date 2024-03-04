LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Barclays

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.
LFST has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on LifeStance Health Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on LifeStance Health Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LFST. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 10,888.2% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in LifeStance Health Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in LifeStance Health Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in LifeStance Health Group by 117.8% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in LifeStance Health Group by 41.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.
