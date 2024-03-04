Lido Advisors LLC Sells 231,927 Shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD)

Lido Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,296,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231,927 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC owned about 1.10% of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF worth $24,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 99.4% during the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 46.1% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000.
Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:PFFD traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.11. 1,554,537 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 715,272. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.08. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $17.37 and a 12-month high of $20.82.
Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Company Profile
The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.
