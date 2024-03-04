Lido Advisors LLC Sells 113,266 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Lido Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 169,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,266 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $17,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJJ. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 34.6% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 16,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 4,161 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 16.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Broadview Financial Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Broadview Financial Management LLC now owns 45,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,927,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $113.89. 75,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,054. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $92.79 and a 12 month high of $115.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $111.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.03.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.