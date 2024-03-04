Lido Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 879,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,833 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.19% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF worth $20,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FREL. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 557.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 10,673 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 271.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 9,973 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $453,000.

Shares of FREL traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.22. 84,738 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,389. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.50. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 12 month low of $21.24 and a 12 month high of $27.06.

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

