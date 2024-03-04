Lido Advisors LLC Has $21.74 Million Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,918 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,337 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $21,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in Blackstone by 56.1% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its position in Blackstone by 34.2% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 8,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Blackstone by 10.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1.6% in the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 18,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 12.8% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after buying an additional 4,366 shares during the period. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on BX. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Blackstone from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Blackstone from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup downgraded Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Blackstone from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.53.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other news, Director Reginald J. Brown purchased 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $125.62 per share, for a total transaction of $301,488.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,129,133.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, Director Reginald J. Brown purchased 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $125.62 per share, with a total value of $301,488.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,949 shares in the company, valued at $2,129,133.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruth Porat bought 232 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $127.08 per share, for a total transaction of $29,482.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,349,313. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,352 shares of company stock worth $10,668,224 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Down 1.0 %

BX stock traded down $1.31 on Monday, reaching $126.78. 2,558,007 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,548,740. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $76.19 and a one year high of $133.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $90.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.17.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 205.46%.

About Blackstone

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.