Lido Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Lido Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,384,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164,973 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $34,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 112.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,610,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437,866 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 1,607.8% in the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 559,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,930,000 after acquiring an additional 526,450 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 580.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 461,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,167,000 after acquiring an additional 393,793 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 36.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 755,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,738,000 after purchasing an additional 200,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 113.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 311,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,908,000 after purchasing an additional 165,691 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Stock Performance

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 508,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,743. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.01 and its 200 day moving average is $23.64. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 1-year low of $20.47 and a 1-year high of $25.75.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

