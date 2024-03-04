Lido Advisors LLC Buys 32,373 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,006,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,373 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF makes up about 0.3% of Lido Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Lido Advisors LLC owned about 3.75% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF worth $42,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,105,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,645,000 after acquiring an additional 20,378 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 827,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,569,000 after acquiring an additional 16,189 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 796,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,898,000 after acquiring an additional 30,471 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 613,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,856,000 after acquiring an additional 259,885 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 37.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 576,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,202,000 after buying an additional 157,135 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FSTA traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.39. 18,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,534. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.28 and a fifty-two week high of $47.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.21 and a 200-day moving average of $43.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.60.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

