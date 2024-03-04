Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Sees Large Volume Increase on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $57.00 to $60.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. 6,046,208 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 8,191,275 shares.The stock last traded at $38.37 and had previously closed at $43.54.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LI. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Li Auto from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.72.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LI. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Li Auto by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 325,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,226,000 after acquiring an additional 188,828 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Li Auto by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Li Auto by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,485 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the 1st quarter worth $966,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Li Auto by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 86,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.18% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $40.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.65.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE and Li L series smart electric vehicles. It also offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

