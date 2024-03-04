LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LGIH. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of LGI Homes from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

View Our Latest Report on LGIH

LGI Homes Price Performance

LGI Homes stock opened at $115.00 on Thursday. LGI Homes has a 12-month low of $84.15 and a 12-month high of $141.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 10.66, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.30.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.35). LGI Homes had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $608.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that LGI Homes will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 1,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.14, for a total transaction of $196,888.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,342.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cim LLC purchased a new position in LGI Homes in the fourth quarter valued at about $488,000. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LGI Homes in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,360,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in LGI Homes by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in LGI Homes in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,986,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of LGI Homes by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 146,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,517,000 after purchasing an additional 20,665 shares during the last quarter. 89.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LGI Homes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.