Legion Partners Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Legion Partners Asset Management LLC decreased its position in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,364,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,867 shares during the period. DigitalBridge Group comprises approximately 17.8% of Legion Partners Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC owned about 2.06% of DigitalBridge Group worth $59,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,515,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,643,000 after acquiring an additional 33,936 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 65.3% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 30,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 11,915 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 14.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 78,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 10,084 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the third quarter worth $1,500,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 97.6% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 63,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 31,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Get DigitalBridge Group alerts:

DigitalBridge Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of DBRG stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.46. 365,954 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,110,743. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.99 and a 12 month high of $20.99. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.41 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.35.

DigitalBridge Group Announces Dividend

DigitalBridge Group ( NYSE:DBRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $350.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.41 million. DigitalBridge Group had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 2.39%. Equities analysts predict that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.16%.

DigitalBridge Group Profile

(Free Report)

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalBridge Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalBridge Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.