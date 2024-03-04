Legal & General Group Plc Trims Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,139,594 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 195,024 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.73% of Applied Materials worth $850,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 395,193 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $54,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 149.8% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,137 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 9,678 shares during the period. Advanced Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,625 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after acquiring an additional 4,105 shares during the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMAT. Barclays increased their target price on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,023,401.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Up 0.4 %

AMAT traded up $0.83 on Monday, hitting $211.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,544,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,918,523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $172.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.71. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.00 and a 12-month high of $213.37.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 43.56% and a net margin of 27.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.06%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

