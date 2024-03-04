Legal & General Group Plc Sells 88,561 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,040,358 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 88,561 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $709,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EHP Funds Inc. lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. EHP Funds Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,654 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,476 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Finally, Shelton Capital Management lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 30,303 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,538,000 after acquiring an additional 6,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 target price (up previously from $332.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $515.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Maxim Group lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $417.27.

VRTX traded down $6.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $426.13. The company had a trading volume of 373,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,353. The stock has a market cap of $110.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $424.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $383.01. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $283.60 and a 52 week high of $448.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.35. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 36.68%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 354 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.70, for a total transaction of $150,697.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,804 shares in the company, valued at $23,755,762.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total transaction of $577,409.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,676 shares in the company, valued at $4,066,242.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.70, for a total value of $150,697.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,755,762.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,029 shares of company stock worth $7,989,227. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

