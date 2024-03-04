Legal & General Group Plc Sells 84,287 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,221,239 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 84,287 shares during the period. Adobe makes up 0.6% of Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.71% of Adobe worth $1,642,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 57.6% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 314.3% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total value of $484,950.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,528.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total value of $155,643.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,399,749. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total value of $484,950.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,528.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,425 shares of company stock worth $26,431,673 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. BNP Paribas downgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $680.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.14.

Adobe Trading Down 0.9 %

ADBE stock traded down $4.93 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $566.00. 1,278,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,039,500. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $591.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $571.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.83 billion, a PE ratio of 48.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.29. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $323.29 and a 1-year high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

