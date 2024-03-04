Legal & General Group Plc Sells 78,603 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,837,855 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 78,603 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.66% of Intuit worth $939,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,173,468,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 118,345.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,088,194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $812,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,431 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Intuit by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,340,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,752 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at $356,137,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 42,268.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 610,954 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $312,161,000 after purchasing an additional 609,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
INTU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $642.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $605.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $735.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $633.29.
Intuit Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $667.88. 326,708 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,213,117. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.01 billion, a PE ratio of 68.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $633.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $572.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $384.05 and a one year high of $670.73.
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.
Intuit Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.73%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total transaction of $488,071.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,180 shares in the company, valued at $2,083,313.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total transaction of $488,071.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,180 shares in the company, valued at $2,083,313.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,170,662.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,252 shares of company stock worth $74,788,873 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.
About Intuit
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Intuit
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- 5 Under-the-Radar Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Pure Storage and Nvidia Proves AI-Ready Infrastructure Reigns
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.