Legal & General Group Plc Sells 714,106 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,151,538 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 714,106 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 2.5% of Legal & General Group Plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,025,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 44.1% during the third quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $825.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $675.00 to $840.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $865.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $824.90.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total value of $5,008,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 979,431 shares in the company, valued at $471,693,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total value of $5,008,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 979,431 shares in the company, valued at $471,693,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total transaction of $492,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,722,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,174 shares of company stock worth $69,582,008. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ NVDA traded up $36.24 on Monday, reaching $859.03. 29,995,782 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,068,145. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $222.97 and a 12 month high of $862.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $627.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $518.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 68.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.73.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 21.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.34%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

