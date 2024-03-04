Legal & General Group Plc Sells 30,327 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,109,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,327 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 1.18% of Equinix worth $805,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equinix during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 92.6% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 52 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 237.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 48.6% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 55 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of EQIX traded up $2.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $903.00. 214,712 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,807. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $661.66 and a 1-year high of $903.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $85.44 billion, a PE ratio of 87.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $830.86 and a 200 day moving average of $787.19.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $4.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 165.28%.

In other news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 2,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $799.92, for a total transaction of $1,759,024.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,067 shares in the company, valued at $11,252,474.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 2,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $799.92, for a total value of $1,759,024.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,252,474.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $832.84, for a total transaction of $607,140.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,661,425.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,184 shares of company stock worth $16,332,586 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EQIX shares. TheStreet raised shares of Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $875.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $910.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Equinix from $788.00 to $781.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Equinix from $785.00 to $767.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $856.50.

About Equinix

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

See Also

