Legal & General Group Plc Sells 262,733 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,067,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 262,733 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,354,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Prologis during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 966.7% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.73.

NYSE:PLD traded down $2.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $132.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,028,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,174,688. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.26 billion, a PE ratio of 40.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.64 and a 12 month high of $137.52.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.58). Prologis had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.78%.

In other news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $13,763,689.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,419 shares in the company, valued at $2,853,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

