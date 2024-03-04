Legal & General Group Plc Lowers Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,511,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 90,379 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $917,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in S&P Global during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in S&P Global by 72.3% during the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:SPGI traded down $2.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $426.85. The stock had a trading volume of 471,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,349. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $321.14 and a one year high of $461.16. The company has a market capitalization of $134.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.13, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $437.40 and a 200 day moving average of $406.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). S&P Global had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 21.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SPGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $446.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on S&P Global

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total transaction of $2,548,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,032,992.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.