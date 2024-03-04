Legal & General Group Plc Decreases Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,094,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 533,050 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up about 0.6% of Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,802,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Elevatus Welath Management bought a new stake in AbbVie during the third quarter valued at $214,000. Ellerson Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in AbbVie during the third quarter valued at $104,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 8.3% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 63,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,393,000 after buying an additional 4,829 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 32.9% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,014,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,329,000 after buying an additional 498,978 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 1.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,066,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,436,000 after buying an additional 199,833 shares during the period. 67.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,649,312.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 52,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total value of $9,184,047.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,375,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at $8,649,312.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 306,205 shares of company stock worth $53,974,299. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair raised AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on AbbVie from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on AbbVie from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.36.

Get Our Latest Report on AbbVie

AbbVie Stock Down 0.7 %

ABBV stock traded down $1.25 on Monday, reaching $177.66. 1,633,986 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,196,532. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $179.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $313.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.08.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.03. AbbVie had a return on equity of 162.28% and a net margin of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 227.11%.

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.