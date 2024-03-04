Legal & General Group Plc Cuts Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,912,975 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 301,404 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $776,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MDT. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 299,948 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $23,504,000 after purchasing an additional 4,577 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,323,530 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $103,712,000 after purchasing an additional 198,000 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 330,824 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,923,000 after purchasing an additional 22,727 shares in the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,088 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,652 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 8,361 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.91.
Medtronic Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of MDT stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $84.49. 1,902,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,178,301. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.30. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $68.84 and a one year high of $92.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.76.
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Medtronic Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.90%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $410,603.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,375,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $2,613,065.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,289 shares in the company, valued at $4,110,842.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $410,603.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,375,534.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Medtronic Profile
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Medtronic
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- 5 Under-the-Radar Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Pure Storage and Nvidia Proves AI-Ready Infrastructure Reigns
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.