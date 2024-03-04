Legacy Advisors LLC Sells 1,655 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Legacy Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,655 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $3,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 5,237 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 292.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 44,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after acquiring an additional 33,044 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 29,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 34.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1,272.4% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 326,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,550,000 after acquiring an additional 302,910 shares during the period. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $165,283.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,759,722.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $165,283.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,722.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $31,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microchip Technology Trading Up 0.8 %

Microchip Technology stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $87.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,576,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,671,004. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $68.75 and a 12 month high of $94.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.15.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 45.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 42.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on MCHP. UBS Group dropped their target price on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research raised Microchip Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Microchip Technology from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Microchip Technology from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Microchip Technology

About Microchip Technology

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.