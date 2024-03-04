Legacy Advisors LLC Sells 1,520 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Legacy Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $163,004,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 283.4% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,887,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873,650 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 12.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,556,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671,720 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 37.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,675,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619,372 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 75.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,748,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently commented on CAG. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Conagra Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.87.
Conagra Brands Stock Down 0.5 %
NYSE CAG traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.63. 1,651,682 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,032,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.44. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.16 and a 12-month high of $38.94.
Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.96%.
Conagra Brands Profile
Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.
