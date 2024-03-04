Legacy Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Legacy Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,891 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

UPS traded up $3.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $152.01. 1,883,769 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,058,803. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.68 and a 52-week high of $197.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $152.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.00.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Eva C. Boratto bought 1,400 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $142.30 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Argus cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.95.

About United Parcel Service



United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

