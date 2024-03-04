Legacy Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,916 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.1% of Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 75,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,833,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,306,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 26.2% in the third quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 148,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,201,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOO remained flat at $471.43 during mid-day trading on Monday. 1,807,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,192,678. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.76 and a 52 week high of $471.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $448.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $421.56. The firm has a market cap of $377.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.