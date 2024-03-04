Legacy Advisors LLC Purchases 1,119 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $466,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,163,000 after purchasing an additional 7,769 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $126.46. 174,908 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,096. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $109.87 and a 1 year high of $127.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $124.21 and a 200 day moving average of $120.14.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

