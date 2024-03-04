Legacy Advisors LLC Lowers Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Legacy Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 41.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,562 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWF. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of IWF traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $334.24. 578,072 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,448,872. The stock has a market cap of $85.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $315.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $291.81. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $221.56 and a 12 month high of $335.46.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

