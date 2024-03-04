Legacy Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in KLA by 118.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

KLA stock traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $719.57. The stock had a trading volume of 295,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,275. The company has a market cap of $97.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $612.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $541.87. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $355.88 and a 52 week high of $728.00.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.25. KLA had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 107.56%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 22.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.46%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on KLA from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KLA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $607.50.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

