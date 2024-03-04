Legacy Advisors LLC Has $3.88 Million Stock Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Legacy Advisors LLC cut its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 12.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $3,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 71.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GWW has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $925.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $775.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $864.44.

W.W. Grainger Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:GWW traded up $10.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $991.03. 93,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,792. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $625.97 and a twelve month high of $998.41. The company has a market capitalization of $48.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $893.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $795.95.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $8.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.05 by $0.28. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 56.54% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $968.88, for a total transaction of $3,694,339.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,756,231.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $968.88, for a total transaction of $3,694,339.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,756,231.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $950.22, for a total transaction of $2,966,586.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at $4,664,629.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

